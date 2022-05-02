CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Two South Florida Men In 2021 Murder Of Woman Gunned Down In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, of Lauderhill, are each charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jonelle Coleman.
According to authorities, Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, of Lauderhill, are each charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jonelle Coleman.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives arrested two men for the March 2021 murder of a Pompano Beach woman. According to authorities, Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, of Lauderhill, are each charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jonelle Coleman.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to detectives, at approximately 1:14 p.m. March 25, 2021, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Coleman lying motionless on a sidewalk. 
Coleman appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.  

Using physical evidence and a variety of investigative techniques over several months, detectives determined that Samuels and Taylor planned and carried out this murder. Additionally, Broward Sheriff’s Digital Forensic Unit recovered videos from Taylor’s cellphone that recorded the homicide. 

Samuels and Taylor were arrested on Friday, April 29. They are being held without bond in the Broward County Main Jail. 

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. help us fight big-tech censorship.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Detectives Seeking Man Wanted For Retail Theft and…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Failure Has Gone to Their Heads

Chuck Lehmann

COPS: Oakland Park Man, 26, Suspected of At Least 20…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,804