Detectives Arrest Two South Florida Men In 2021 Murder Of Woman Gunned Down In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives arrested two men for the March 2021 murder of a Pompano Beach woman. According to authorities, Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, of Lauderhill, are each charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of Jonelle Coleman.

According to detectives, at approximately 1:14 p.m. March 25, 2021, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Coleman lying motionless on a sidewalk.

Coleman appeared to be suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

Using physical evidence and a variety of investigative techniques over several months, detectives determined that Samuels and Taylor planned and carried out this murder. Additionally, Broward Sheriff’s Digital Forensic Unit recovered videos from Taylor’s cellphone that recorded the homicide.

Samuels and Taylor were arrested on Friday, April 29. They are being held without bond in the Broward County Main Jail.