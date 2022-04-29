Paralyzed Woman Found Dead, Covered in Feces, “Melted” Into Couch; Coroner Calls “Worst Case of Neglect Ever Seen”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36, was afflicted with locked-in syndrome – a rare neurological disorder in which there is complete paralysis of all voluntary muscles except for the eyes – and was living in the Slaughter, Louisiana home of her parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher, according to reports.

SLAUGHTER, LA – Like a scene out of a horror movie, a Louisiana woman suffering from a rare medical condition was discovered dead, emaciated, covered in feces and literally “melted” into a couch, an apparent victim of extreme neglect that has her parents facing potential murder charges, authorities say.

Lacey Ellen Fletcher, 36, was afflicted with locked-in syndrome – a rare neurological disorder in which there is complete paralysis of all voluntary muscles except for the eyes – and was living in the Slaughter, Louisiana home of her parents, Sheila and Clay Fletcher, according to reports.

On the morning of January 3, Sheila called 911 from the family’s Tom Drive home, and responding officers were confronted with a nightmarish scene, accompanied by an equally gut-wrenching stench.

In what officials are calling the worst case of neglect that they have ever seen, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said Lacey’s parents never moved their daughter from a couch, where the unfortunate paralyzed woman was forced to urinate and defecate in the same spot, possibly for years.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



“The caretakers just let her sit on the couch. She just urinated and used the bathroom on the couch. It was so horrific,” D’Aquilla said. “The question on everybody’s mind is, how could they be caretakers living in the house with her and have her get in a condition like that?”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

D’Aquilla announced that he will ask a grand jury on Monday to bring second-degree murder charges against Sheila and Clay Fletcher, in light of the fact that the East Feliciana Parish coroner ruled Lacey’s death a homicide.

The coroner, Dr. Ewell Bickham, noted that Lacey had not been to a doctor in 20 years. When Lacey’s body – which only weighed 96 pounds at the time of her death – was discovered by police, she had “melted” into a hole on the couch she was seated upon, which was filled with feces and urine; her underside was covered with ulcers so severe, Bickham said, that her flesh was “rotten to the bone.”

The coroner called Lacey Fletcher's death "the worst form of medical neglect I've ever seen." https://t.co/qGWo6xWhEB — True Crime Daily (@CrimeWatchDaily) April 28, 2022 Lacey Ellen Fletcher, the daughter of a town alderman, died a "horrific" death at home in Slaughter, LA. Almost four months later, the DA in East Feliciana Parish says he'll seek a murder indictment against her parents. https://t.co/P5dUCMY2IJ via @nolanews — John Simerman (@johnsimerman) April 26, 2022

Authorities say that Lacey’s parents claimed their daughter was “sound intellectually” up until her death.

Steven Moore, an attorney representing Sheila and Clay Fletcher, issued a statement, saying that they were in “pain” over Lacey’s death.

“They don’t want to relive the pain of losing a child through the media,” he said. “They have been through a lot of heartache over the years. Anyone who had lost a child knows what it’s like.”

If charged and convicted of second-degree murder, Sheila and Clay Fletcher face the possibility of life in prison with no parole.