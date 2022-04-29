Op-Ed: Failure Has Gone to Their Heads

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

46th U.S. President Joe Biden during a press conference after NATO Extraordinary Summit. Brussels, Belgium, March 24th 2022.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – A great question to ask a liberal Democrat is, “Can you list all the successes of Biden’s term so far”? I’m sure they will be at a loss for words – and then they will reply that Republicans (and Trump) are racists, homophobes, sexists, and bigots etc. Imagine a political party being at such a stage in life that they can’t justify the policies that the President and the Democrats have put forth, and must rely on epithets and slander?

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden swore he was going to be a unifying influence who was going to bring sanity and decorum back to our country once we got rid of the “evil” Donald Trump. Well, how have things worked out so far?

Upon his inauguration, Joe Biden, took pen in hand and negated most all of the executive orders of his predecessor, Donald Trump. It didn’t matter to Biden if those policies of Trump were working for the benefit of the country, he wanted to wipe out any legacy of Trump out of vindictiveness, paranoia, and hatred.

Look where we are today, has Biden’s actions really made life easier for all Americans, or are they suffering as a result of those misguided actions by the “great uniter”, Joe Biden?

A number of years ago, a program on radio and T.V. called “Your Hit Parade” was broadcast naming the top songs of the week sponsored by Lucky Strike cigarettes. Can you imagine a show today using that format naming the best policies and successes of the Biden Administration? What would be the best policies put forth by the Biden Administration which could honestly be called “Hits”?

Let’s take a look at some of Biden’s “Hits”, or should we really call them “Misses”?

Upon being sworn in, Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and restricted “fracking” on government lands and halted exploration for gas and oil in ANWR in Alaska. He canceled the construction of the southern border wall that Trump had initiated to reduce the number of illegal aliens crossing our border. In addition to canceling the wall, Biden re-instituted the “catch and release” program of illegal aliens entering our country. He proposed rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and the WHO (World Health Organization). In addition, he said he wanted to restart the Iran nuclear agreement which Trump canceled. He said he wanted to institute a $15 minimum wage for federal employees and to restore collective collective bargaining power to the unions. He issued a mask and social distancing mandate on all government lands and facilities. He reversed Trump’s travel ban on certain countries, some Muslim and other countries with a high incidence of COVID. He sent a sweeping immigration bill to Congress that included an eight year path to citizenship for undocumented aliens. He approved the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan which resulted in the killing of 13 U.S. servicemen and the stranding of thousands of American and friendly Afghans to the trials and tribulations of the Taliban, and he left approximately $80 billion of military equipment to the Taliban. He had passed a $1.9 COVID relief package of funding in which in which only 10% went for COVID relief and the rest for “pork” for the various Congressmen and Senators. He has been the overseer of an unprecedented influx of illegals crossing our border with very few being deported, and most being sent around the country without the knowledge of the various governors and mayors of the states and cities that are the recipients of these illegal border crossers. Neither Biden or his Vice-President Harris have visited the southern border to observe the havoc their immigration policies have wrought upon the citizens of our country. In the over 14 months of Biden’s presidency, he has presided over of an 8.5% rate of inflation, which he blames, incredulously, on Trump, which includes rates of inflation of 46.5% for fuel oil, 40% for gasoline, and 12.2% for meat, fish, and poultry etc. Etc., Etc. Too many to list here, but you get the idea. I hope?

The Democrats and Biden supporters wonder why his approval is in the dumper (33% approval by the Quinipiac poll)? It seems they don’t want to admit that their policies are a failure and that the midterm elections this November will be a blowout for the Republicans, but it looks like failure has gone to their heads. God help us to survive this aberration in our government. Let’s hope that change comes about this November and that sanity is restored in the halls of the Congress and Senate.