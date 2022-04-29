CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Duo Charged In Port Charlotte Wireless Store Grand Theft Investigation; Detectives Obtained Full Confessions From Both

By Jessica Mcfadyen
The two individuals were identified as Marcos Mario Estruch, 28, and Vianca Orquidea Figueredo, 26. Two Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives traveled to DeSoto County to complete interviews and obtained full confessions from both Estruch and Figueredo.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On Sunday, April 24, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local wireless store in Port Charlotte. It was reported that an unknown male approximately 6’2, 240 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black hat, entered the store and stole an AirPod pro max headset valued at $550.00, and two JBL Bluetooth Charge 5 speakers, each valued at $179.99. The suspect left the store and fled northbound on Tamiami Trail in a bronze Honda Accord with a missing bumper driven by an unknown suspect.

Two days later, on April 26, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was notified by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office that two suspects matching the description and driving a bronze Honda Accord were arrested after committing a similar theft of electronics from within their jurisdiction. The two individuals were identified as Marcos Mario Estruch, 28, and Vianca Orquidea Figueredo, 26. Two Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives traveled to DeSoto County to complete interviews and obtained full confessions from both Estruch and Figueredo.

Additionally, video surveillance footage confirms Marcos Estruch entered the store in Charlotte County and fled the area as a passenger in a brown Honda Accord registered to Vianca Figueredo. Arrest warrants were issued while they were being held at the DeSoto County Jail. At this time, Estruch remains at the DeSoto County Jail on a $25,000 bond. Figueredo has since posted bond and has been released.

