COPS: Oakland Park Man, 26, Suspected of At Least 20 Business Burglaries Throughout Broward And Palm Beach Counties

According to authorities, Zavier Harris, 26, of Oakland Park, was arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, resisting arrest with violence, wearing a mask while in commission of a felony and violation of felony probation. Harris also faces charges in two business burglaries in Deerfield Beach and one business burglary in Oakland Park.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted a suspected serial business burglar who is believed to be responsible for at least 20 business burglaries throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.

According to authorities, during the early morning hours of Thursday, April 28, B.A.T. detectives began surveillance on a previously identified suspect vehicle as the driver appeared to be looking for businesses to burglarize. Detectives witnessed the suspect, later identified as Zavier Harris, 26, of Oakland Park, break the glass on the front door of a North Lauderdale business in the 1400 block of South State Road 7 and later emerge carrying several cash registers. Once Harris reentered his vehicle, detectives conducted a vehicle immobilization technique on Harris’ vehicle, and Harris was taken into custody.

Multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office districts participated in this investigation, including the Oakland Park Criminal Investigations Division, which deputies said were was instrumental in initially identifying Harris as a suspect. The investigation into Harris’ activities is ongoing.