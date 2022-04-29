COPS: Detectives Seeking Man Wanted For Retail Theft and Felony Battery at Boca Raton Walmart

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Walmart store is located at 22100 State Road 7, in unincorporated Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say committed a retail theft and felony battery at a local Walmart. According to authorities, an unknown male entered Walmart and helped himself to Tineco Pure One X vacuums. As he was attempting to flee with the vacuums he made physical contact with an elderly female Walmart greeter causing her and anther greeter to fall to the floor.

As a result of the fall the elderly female sustained fractures to two of her vertebrae’s requiring her to undergo high-risk emergency surgery. This incident occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Walmart store is located at 22100 State Road 7, in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.