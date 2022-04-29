Bestselling Author, Filmmaker, Dinesh D’Souza, Discusses Release of New Documentary “2000 Mules” Hitting Select Theatres May 2 – May 7

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Photo credit: 2000 Mules, Trailer.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Political commentator, author, and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, recently spoke with Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on his upcoming documentary 2000 Mules, which examines alleged large-scale ballot-harvesting during the 2020 Presidential election and alleges that many of them were fraudulent and contributed to former President Donald Trump’s unsuccessful reelection bid.

D’Souza has previously produced several films, including 2016: Obama’s America and Death of a Nation, and written multiple books, including What’s So Great About America and The End of Racism.

During his interview, D’Souza insisted that a “heist” of the 2020 election did take place, and that 2000 Mules offers irrefutable proof of that claim.

“It’s not an exaggeration to call it an election heist. I think what makes this documentary so explosive is it doesn’t just show that the heist could have happened, but that it did happen,” he said. “Using cell phone geo-tracking and also using official video surveillance of the states themselves, we were able to identify 2,000 mules.” Dinesh D’Souza, producer

D’Souza went on to explain what exactly the eponymous “mules” are in the title of his film, within the context of a political election.

“A mule is a professional operative who is dropping fraudulent ballots into mail-in dropboxes,” he said. “2,000 of them in the key swing states are harvesting in total, something like 400,000 illegal votes…more than enough to tip the balance in the 2020 presidential election.” Dinesh D’Souza, producer

Kudlow noted that he didn’t think there would have been an issue with ballot harvesting if the election did not utilize mail in ballots, a point D’Souza concurred with.

“This is absolutely true. I mean, absentee ballot fraud is actually very common but what happened in 2020 was that something that was a small percentage of the overall number of votes now became the norm,” he said. “Tens of millions of these mail-in ballots going out, and so what happened is that you’ve got these leftist non-profit organizations in the key states that become voter stash houses, and you can see in the movie these mules are picking up these stashes of ballots and in the middle of the night many of them wearing gloves they look around to make sure no one’s observing them and then they drop multiple ballots into each dropbox.”

“All of this is on video, and in a sense we’ve kind of caught the criminal operation on tape and the only question is what is going to happen next,” he added. Dinesh D’Souza, producer

2000 Mules will launch in select theatres across the country on May 2, 2022 as well as through a variety of non-mainstream outlets in order to avoid being “cancelled,” D’Souza said.

I’m excited to partner with Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA for some high-profile screenings of the movie “2000 Mules” in key states. pic.twitter.com/I1AVVzqrv0 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 25, 2022 “The evidence is so conclusive, so decisive, that it leaves nothing to argue about,” says D’Souza.@DineshDSouza said the evidence presented in his documentary, “2000 Mules,” proves that large-scale, illegal vote trafficking occurred in the 2020 election. https://t.co/qCusVtyN3E — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 28, 2022

“It’s going to be in 300 theaters…the website is 2000mules.com, but it’s also going to be on digital download,” he said. “I’ve got to put it on uncancelable platforms, and so it’s not on Amazon, iTunes or Amazon Prime, the usual places that I put my movies. This one is going to be on the Salem Channel and also Rumble, which has a channel called ‘Locals’ and Rumble is going to get behind this movie big time.” Dinesh D’Souza, producer

Former President Donald Trump has come out in support of the film saying the documentary shows “exactly how the 2020 presidential election was stolen”

“Highly respected Dinesh D’Souza, working together with Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote, just released a trailer to their new movie, “2,000 Mules,” that shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the “most secure election in history.” It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before—and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each Swing State. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our Nation. It must be fixed.” Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President

Tickets are being sold exclusively on 2000mules.com and are not available to purchase from the theater. To find a theater visit: https://2000mules.com/theaters/