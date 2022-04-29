CrimeLocalSociety

80-Year-Old Attempting To Cross Road Struck And Killed By Car In Lauderdale Lakes

By Jessica Mcfadyen
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED
A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian, Janet Caesar, 80, of Lauderdale Lakes, was walking from west to east across the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 when she was struck and killed.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – An 80-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes was struck and killed by a car. According to authorities, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in the 2900 block of North State Road 7. Initially, it was believed the crash occurred within the city of Lauderhill and Lauderhill Police began investigating; however, during the investigation it was determined the crash occurred in Lauderdale Lakes. The investigation was then turned over to Broward’s Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives earlier this week.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Through the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the pedestrian, Janet Caesar, 80, of Lauderdale Lakes, was walking from west to east across the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, not in a designated crosswalk south of the intersection at Northwest 29th Street. At that time, Yanick Bien-Aime, 61, of Pembroke Pines, was traveling southbound on North State Road 7 in a 2005 Toyota Scion XB. Bien-Aime was driving in the far left thru lane, through the intersection at Northeast 29th Street when Caesar was struck.

After the crash, Bien-Aime stopped, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Caesar was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. Detectives say that excessive speed, impairment and mechanical malfunction are not considered to be contributing factors in this crash.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Four Teens Charged In Ocala Drive-by Shooting

Jessica Mcfadyen

Report: CDC, FDA “Altered” COVID Guidance, “Suppressed”…

Christopher Boyle

14 Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Admitted He’d Been Planning To…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,801