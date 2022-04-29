80-Year-Old Attempting To Cross Road Struck And Killed By Car In Lauderdale Lakes

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

A preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian, Janet Caesar, 80, of Lauderdale Lakes, was walking from west to east across the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 when she was struck and killed.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – An 80-year-old pedestrian attempting to cross North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes was struck and killed by a car. According to authorities, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in the 2900 block of North State Road 7. Initially, it was believed the crash occurred within the city of Lauderhill and Lauderhill Police began investigating; however, during the investigation it was determined the crash occurred in Lauderdale Lakes. The investigation was then turned over to Broward’s Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives earlier this week.

Through the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the pedestrian, Janet Caesar, 80, of Lauderdale Lakes, was walking from west to east across the southbound lanes of North State Road 7, not in a designated crosswalk south of the intersection at Northwest 29th Street. At that time, Yanick Bien-Aime, 61, of Pembroke Pines, was traveling southbound on North State Road 7 in a 2005 Toyota Scion XB. Bien-Aime was driving in the far left thru lane, through the intersection at Northeast 29th Street when Caesar was struck.

After the crash, Bien-Aime stopped, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Caesar was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased. Detectives say that excessive speed, impairment and mechanical malfunction are not considered to be contributing factors in this crash.