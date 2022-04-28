BusinessHealthPress Releases

Group Opposes FDA Proposal on Banning Menthol Cigarettes

By George McGregor
Menthol Cigarettes
The group strongly opposes the FDA’s rule to ban menthol cigarettes, which will harm local businesses and empower an already dangerous illicit market. File photo: Billy F Blume Jr, Shutter Stock, licensed. 

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, which represents local job creators across Florida, strongly opposes the FDA’s rule to ban menthol cigarettes, which will harm local businesses and empower an already dangerous illicit market. The group said: 

We Respect the FDA’s objective to improve public health; however, a prohibition on menthol cigarettes will lead to unintended consequences that the agency has failed to address. Local retailers and convenience stores, which have faced historic challenges in recent years, would be devastated by this decision. Instead, their place in our communities would be filled by criminals within the illicit market, as many users are unlikely to quit menthol cigarettes following a ban. By ignoring these clear costs, President Biden and the FDA are hindering their own ability to improve public health. Instead, their time would be better served focusing on proven methods that can help those who wish to quit. 

The Florida Petroleum Marketers Association, Inc. is a nationally recognized, marketer driven, premier Association dedicated to fostering the business health and vitality of Florida’s petroleum marketers, dealers, suppliers and convenience store retailers.

For more information please visit https://www.fpma.org

George McGregor

