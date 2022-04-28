CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Foreign National Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison for Exploiting Children Online, Illegal Reentry to United States

By George McGregor
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Andres Rivera Reyes, 29,
According to federal authorities, Andres Rivera Reyes, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in West Palm Beach federal court to 25 years in prison for posing on social media as a nine-year-old girl named “Sophia 12901,” encouraging young children to produce sexual exploitation material, trading child sexual exploitation material with others online, and being in the United States illegally.  

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – A 29-year-old Mexican man living in Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, Florida illegally was sentenced Wednesday in West Palm Beach federal court to 25 years in prison for posing on social media as a nine-year-old girl named “Sophia 12901,” encouraging young children to produce sexual exploitation material, trading child sexual exploitation material with others online, and being in the United States illegally.  

According to federal authorities, beginning in 2020, Andres Rivera Reyes used a social media messenger application to find young girls for live video chats. During the chats, Reyes would try to convince the children to take pornographic images of themselves. A law enforcement investigation revealed that from January to May 2020, Reyes had engaged in these interactions with dozens of girls who were between eight and 12-years-old. The investigation also revealed that Reyes had over 5,000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation material in his cellular telephone and that he exchanged this material with others using social media applications. Reyes was previously removed from the United States in 2013 and was in the country illegally when he committed these crimes.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

On August 19, 2021, Reyes pled guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of illegal reentry after removal.

In addition to his 25-year prison sentence, Reyes will be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life as a registered sex offender. He was also ordered to pay in excess of $160,000 restitution to victims.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech.
 

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg. FBI Miami’s West Palm Beach Office investigated this child exploitation case, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami’s West Palm Beach Office and the Lincoln Police Department of Lincoln, Nebraska. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pompano Beach Student, 12, Warned He Would “Infiltrate The…

Jessica Mcfadyen

California Man Accused of Posing as Girl Online, Luring 80…

Christopher Boyle

Judge Blocks Biden Admin from Removing Title 42 Migrant…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,800