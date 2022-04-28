FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information About West Palm Beach Shooting

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





At the time of the shooting, the 16-month-old boy was in a parked vehicle with his mother and another adult when an unidentified subject or subjects approached the vehicle and began firing hitting the toddler and his mother. The two were later checked into Good Samaritan Hospital.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting death of a 16-month-old toddler on April 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the vicinity of 916 4th Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.

At the time of the shooting, the 16-month-old boy was in a parked vehicle with his mother and another adult when an unidentified subject or subjects approached the vehicle and began firing hitting the toddler and his mother. The two were later checked into Good Samaritan Hospital.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“Nothing justifies the killing of an innocent 16-month-old boy,” said Raul Perdomo, acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge at FBI Miami. “Someone saw or heard something. Perhaps they witnessed the shooting or learned information about it later. Either way, we need that person to step forward, if not for their community, then for this innocent child.”

This suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



The West Palm Beach Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI are investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the shooters is urged to call (754) 703-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.