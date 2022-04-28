CrimeLocalSociety

FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information About West Palm Beach Shooting

By George McGregor
At the time of the shooting, the 16-month-old boy was in a parked vehicle with his mother and another adult when an unidentified subject or subjects approached the vehicle and began firing hitting the toddler and his mother. The two were later checked into Good Samaritan Hospital.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the shooting death of a 16-month-old toddler on April 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the vicinity of 916 4th Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Nothing justifies the killing of an innocent 16-month-old boy,” said Raul Perdomo, acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge at FBI Miami. “Someone saw or heard something. Perhaps they witnessed the shooting or learned information about it later. Either way, we need that person to step forward, if not for their community, then for this innocent child.”

This suspect or suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The West Palm Beach Police Department, the ATF, and the FBI are investigating this case.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the shooters is urged to call (754) 703-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.

