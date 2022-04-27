CrimeEducationLocal

Pompano Beach Student, 12, Warned He Would “Infiltrate The School From All Entrances” And “Start Little By Little Killing People”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Homicide Detectives Investigating
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit detectives arrested a 12-year-old Crystal Lake Middle School student on Tuesday on charges of making written threats to kill. 

According to authorities, earlier that morning, a student at the school learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning to others about a possible school shooting. A Broward Sheriff’s school resource deputy immediately began investigating and identified the individual responsible for making the threat. 

The threat outlined a detailed plan to “infiltrate the school from all entrances” and “start little by little killing people.” Detectives arrested the 12-year-old and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. No weapons were recovered at the school, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Broward Sheriff’s reminds the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges. Also, anyone who sees or hears these types of threats should report them by contacting the Broward Sheriff’s Office or submitting them to the SaferWatch app which can be downloaded for free.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

