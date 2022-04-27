California Man Accused of Posing as Girl Online, Luring 80 Children Into Making Porn; Sheriff Urges Parents to Check Contacts List for “Lizzy”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Authorities say that Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was arrested after an investigation uncovered he had groomed over 80 kids since late 2020 into performing sex acts that he would record and save on his cell phone and computer. Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

SACRAMENTO, CA – A man in California is accused of posing as a young girl online in order to lure as many as 80 or more children – many between the ages of 6 and 13 – into making pornographic videos, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was arrested after an investigation uncovered he had allegedly groomed over 80 kids since late 2020 into performing sex acts that he would record and save on his cell phone and computer.

Davis is purported to have adopted an online alter-ego named “Lizzy” in order to establish internet communication via social media with young children, where he would encourage them to engage in sex acts with their friends or relatives, which they were instructed to record and then send to the suspect, Sgt. Rod Grassmann said.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Authorities say Davis groomed over 80 kids since late 2020 into performing sex acts that he would record and save on his cell phone and computer. Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



“What’s particularly heinous about this is that this grooming led up to our suspect asking these children to perform sexual acts on their siblings, other relatives and other kids that they know and film it and then send that video to our suspect,” he said, noting that Davis may have allegedly contacted as many as 100 different kids, both throughout the United States and internationally.

Grassmann noted that authorities were first tipped off on Davis’ behavior in December, when they executed a search warrant at his home; however, at that time, sufficient evidence did not exist to lead to an arrest, although several electronic devices containing sexual content were seized.

“At that time, we did not have enough evidence to arrest him on site, but we took all those electronics,” Grassmann said. “Over the last several months, we have forensically analyzed all of those and have identified 80 different victims and an additional 15 to 20 internationally, which we have not identified yet.”

Davis was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.