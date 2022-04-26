Third Suspect Involved In June 2021 Volusia County Murder Indicted By Grand Jury

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

According to authorities, Isaiah Devonta Moore, 23, of Crestview, was indicted Monday on one count of second-degree murder.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A third suspect involved in the June 2021 murder of Kavon Banks has been indicted by a grand jury. According to authorities, Isaiah Devonta Moore, 23, of Crestview, was indicted Monday on one count of second-degree murder.

Moore has been in custody in Okaloosa County since September 2021, when he fled from Okaloosa deputies and rammed a patrol car and was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing law enforcement, possession of fentanyl, driving without a valid license, and violation of probation.

The first defendant arrested in this case was Toriano Brooks, who was taken into custody in Putnam County on June 23, 2021, three days after Banks’ body was found along State Road 415 west of New Smyrna Beach. Banks had been shot multiple times and left off the side of the road. Brooks was charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Toriano Brooks Montrez Hamilton

A second defendant, Montrez Hamilton, was charged with accessory to second degree murder in August 2021, while already back in state prison on unrelated charges.

Detectives determined all three defendants were riding in a vehicle with the victim when both Brooks and Moore shot him. The group then dumped Banks’ body along S.R. 415.

Brooks and Hamilton both remain in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail while Moore is still being held in Okaloosa County.