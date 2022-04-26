Hernando County Detectives Investigating Body of Man Found On Parcel Of Land In Northern Brooksville

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation has revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found dead are considered suspicious. Detectives are working closely with officials from the Medical Examiner’s Office to obtain the cause and manner of death.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, April 25, 2022 at approximately 11 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a parcel of land in northern Brooksville regarding a suspicious incident report. The caller said they saw a possible body on the parcel of land nearby.

The deceased, an adult male, is not being named at this time due to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives and Forensic Specialists worked well into the night conducting interviews and collecting physical evidence. Detectives are currently still conducting interviews and executing search warrants.

When available, additional information will be provided.