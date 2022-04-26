CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Sheriff on Home Burglars: “You’re More Than Welcome to Shoot Them; We Prefer That You Do” Chances Of Them Re-Offending Are Zero

By Christopher Boyle
HARRIS, BRANDON JOSEPH
Brandon Joseph Harris, 32, of Milton, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. Harris is repeat offender who was known as a “frequent flier” due to having broken into four other houses in the same neighborhood, and had been arrested 17 times prior.

SANTA ROSA, FL – A Florida Sheriff has shown support for a homeowner in his jurisdiction that shot at an individual who had broken into their residence, and actively encouraged anyone else who may find themselves in a similar situation to do the exact same thing.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, while at a press conference held after the break-in, defended the unnamed homeowner who had shot at the intruder, narrowly missing them as they made good on their escape.

Johnson insisted that the burglary victim did nothing wrong, and went on to essentially say that shooting intruders in your home is indeed a good thing to do, while assuaging the fears of anyone fearing legal repercussions for defending their lives and property.

“If someone is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County,” Johnson said. “We prefer that you do, actually.”

While later being interviewed on Tuesday, Johnson noted that the suspect was a repeat offender who was known as a “frequent flier” due to having broken into four other houses in the same neighborhood, and had been arrested 17 times prior.

About 15 minutes after he had been shot at and fled from the victim’s home, police found the suspect – who had previously served six-and-a-half-years in prison for home invasion – and placed him under arrest.

“We’re hoping this will be his third strike, and he’ll go to prison and not get out because we’re tired of dealing with him, to be honest with you,” Johnson said of the suspect.

Again, during his interview, Johnson reiterated his stance that homeowners should have access to firearms for home defense, and be adequately trained to use them should the need arise.

If somebody breaks in your house in Santa Rosa County and you shoot and kill them, the chances of them re-offending after that are zero, and we like those odds,” Johnson said. “So in Santa Rosa County, if you break into a house, you roll the dice.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

