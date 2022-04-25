Report: Twitter May Accept Musk’s $43 Billion Buy-Out Offer as Early as Monday; If Accepted, Plans to Make It “Platform For Free Speech”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Currently, while Elon Musk is not allowing the social media platform to take bids from other parties if the deal is signed, Twitter may still be able to do so if they pay a “break-up” fee to the South African business tycoon. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After Elon Musk submitted a detailed financing plan indicating he had secured funding from multiple sources to back up his $43 billion offer, reports indicate that Twitter is now seriously mulling over the Tesla CEO’s buy-out attempt and may actually accept it as early as Monday.

The Twitter Board of Directors is said to be meeting on Monday and will likely recommend the company be sold to Musk to their shareholders; however, details are still in flux and the deal could still not take place, although currently the outlook appears to be positive.

Musk noted that if his offer is accepted, he would take the publicly-traded company private and make it a “platform for free speech” after previously accusing the microblogging site of censorship, particularly of conservative viewpoints.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The news caused Twitter’s stock to jump by over five percent in premarket trading on Monday.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



Currently, while Musk is not allowing the social media platform to take bids from other parties if the deal is signed, Twitter may still be able to do so if they pay a “break-up” fee to the South African business tycoon.

Reports indicate that Musk gave a presentation to several Twitter shareholders on his plans for the buy-out – his offer comes to $54.20 per share, which is his “best and final” offer – which some say impressed those he met with, potentially turning the tide on the decision to allow him to acquire the company.

Talks are still ongoing with Musk and Twitter’s Board of Directors.

The Tesla CEO made headlines in early April when he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter for $2.89 billion. However, he rejected a subsequent offer to join the company’s board of directors that would have placed a cap on his ability to purchase additional shares of the company.