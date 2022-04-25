FEDS: Former South Florida Securities Brokers Found Guilty of Fraud Offenses Committed in Fraudulent Stock Offering

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





A federal jury has returned guilty verdicts against Jeffrey Alan Horn, 47 (left), of Coral Springs, and Omar Leon Plummer, 54, of Margate, for their involvement in a fraudulent private placement offering of restricted common shares. Horn was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and four counts of securities fraud. Plummer was convicted of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office, on U.S. Marshall hold.

MIAMI, FL – Last week, following a six-day trial, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida returned guilty verdicts against Jeffrey Alan Horn (“Horn”), 47, of Coral Springs, Florida, and Omar Leon Plummer (“Plummer”), 54, of Margate, Florida, for their involvement in a fraudulent private placement offering of restricted common shares of Sunset Capital Assets, Inc., formerly known as Sunset Brands, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Sunset”). Horn was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and four counts of securities fraud. Plummer was convicted of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

According to evidence presented at trial, between October 2014 and April 2016, Horn, Plummer, and their co-conspirators cold-called prospective investors and made materially false statements and omissions about the offering, including failing to disclose that they would receive exorbitant commissions from selling Sunset stock. Plummer, who disguised his identity by using the alias “Al Goldstein” when contacting prospective investors, also failed to disclose his extensive disciplinary history in the securities industry, which included cease and desist orders issued by state regulators that prohibited Plummer from engaging in certain securities activities in Arkansas and Colorado.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

The trial evidence further showed that, in connection with the Sunset offering, Horn sent prospective investors Private Placement Memoranda and other written offering materials that included misrepresentations regarding Sunset’s purported assets, and how Sunset would use the investors’ funds, among other misrepresentations. Of the approximately $1.6 million raised from investors during the offering, nearly all of the money was diverted away from Sunset and into the pockets of the defendants and their co-conspirators. Horn and Plummer were formerly licensed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to sell securities, and Plummer was also formerly licensed by FINRA to act an investment advisor, but neither defendant held any active securities licenses during the Sunset offering.

Horn and Plummer are scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 6, before United States District Judge Rodney Smith, at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, announced the verdicts.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



FBI Miami investigated this case. FINRA assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dwayne Williams and David Snider prosecuted the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Stone is handling asset forfeiture.