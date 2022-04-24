Detectives Seeking Person And Vehicle Of Interest In Burglary at Kings Point Community in Delray Beach

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Kings Point is an adult community of roughly 7,200 condominiums. During the burglary various power tools were stolen from the maintenance shed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate someone they say is wanted for questioning in a burglary that took place at Kings Point Community in Delray Beach on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 7:45 am. Kings Point is an adult community of roughly 7,200 condominiums. During the burglary various power tools were stolen from the maintenance shed.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.