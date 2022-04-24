COPS: Detectives Seeking Man Wanted For Filming Ladies Using Restroom At Lake Worth Beach; Was Recording From Next Stall

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for filming a female using a restroom at Lake Worth Beach; they also believe there may be more victims.
According to authorities, a victim was using the restroom at Lake Worth Beach when she realized a male was recording her from the next stall. Upon exiting her stall, she forcibly opened the adjoining door at which time the suspect, pictured, ran out and exited the restroom. The woman was able to chase the man down and made him delete the photographs from his phone.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.
