FEDS: Florida Man Arrested For Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach; Accused of Spraying Officers With Chemical Agent

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Barry Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, was among a crowd of rioters illegally gathered at the west side of the Capitol Building. At approximately 1:48 p.m., several U.S. Capitol Police officers were attempting to block rioters’ access to the stairwell leading from the Lower West Terrace to the Upper West Terrace of the building.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a Florida man was arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to authorities, his and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Barry Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and related offenses. He was arrested in Plantation, and was scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday in the Southern District of Florida.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Ramey was among a crowd of rioters illegally gathered at the west side of the Capitol Building. At approximately 1:48 p.m., several U.S. Capitol Police officers were attempting to block rioters’ access to the stairwell leading from the Lower West Terrace to the Upper West Terrace of the building. Ramey was in a group that pushed forward into the officers, pushing them back and up the stairwell. He sprayed two officers in the face and eyes with an orange substance that is consistent with pepper spray. Both officers reported that the spray caused them to become disoriented and have their vision impaired.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Miami Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Ramey as #329 in its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

An indictment or complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.