Hernando County Deputy Delivers Door Dash Meal After Driver Arrested for Stolen Vehicle In Brooksville

Deputies conducted a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle at Mariner Boulevard and Monarch Street and it was in possession of 43 year-old Nicholle Kristine Martin.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Monday, April 11, 2022, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, located at 15519 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, regarding a Stolen Vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies met with a manager who reported a rental vehicle (2021 Toyota Corolla) as stolen.

The vehicle was rented to 43 year-old Nicholle Kristine Martin. As per the rental agreement, Martin rented the vehicle on March 29, 2022 and was to return it on March 31, 2022, however, Martin failed to return the vehicle. Deputies were also unable to locate the vehicle at Martin’s residence on Blair Avenue in Brooksville.

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, just after 10 p.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted traveling northbound on Mariner Boulevard near Carnegie Way in Spring Hill. Deputies conducted a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle at Mariner Boulevard and Monarch Street.

The driver, a female, later identified as Nicholle Kristine Martin, was ordered out of the vehicle and placed in custody. The passenger, a male, later identified as Christopher Brady, was also ordered out of the vehicle and placed in custody. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

While speaking with deputies, Martin stated, she was simply trying to “do the right thing” this evening and return the vehicle to Enterprise. A search of the vehicle revealed no illegal items; however, deputies did locate a Door Dash delivery that Martin was in the process of delivering when deputies conducted the Traffic Stop.

Deputies did the right thing’ and delivered the Door Dash meal to its rightful owner, who was not only hungry, but fairly close to the location of the stop. The stolen vehicle was towed from the scene. The passenger, Brady, was permitted to leave, as he was not charged with a crime.

Nicholle Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged as with grand theft auto.