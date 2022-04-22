Baker Act: Woman Barricades Herself With Family

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Special response team members and hostage negotiators were requested. After several hours, the hostage negotiators were successful in diffusing the situation. The family exited the residence unharmed, and the woman was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

MMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On April 21, at approximately 6:15 PM, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District officers responded to a woman in crisis. According to investigators, a male called 911 stating that his girlfriend had not taken her medication and was acting erratic. Upon the officers arrival, they observed the female in a bullet proof vest, and carrying a firearm case. She immediately locked herself in her home and did not let her family leave.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.