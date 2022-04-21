VIDEO: Slew of Drugs, Guns and Ammunition Seized During Volusia Sheriff’s SWAT Team Raids In DeLand, Deltona

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood attended each location and called the effort a reminder to every drug dealer that they will never be tolerated in the community. Photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A pair of search warrants executed Wednesday following narcotics investigations in DeLand and Deltona resulted in six arrests on charges including armed trafficking in meth, cocaine and heroin, and the seizure of all of the above.

The raids at 647 E. Howry Ave. in DeLand and 2022 Jefferson Ave. in Deltona were conducted without incident. There were children present at the drug house in DeLand.

The main suspect at the DeLand house, 38-year-old Cory Robinson, jumped out of a side kitchen window but was met by members of the Volusia Sheriff’s SWAT team and promptly taken into custody.

A 9-month-old child and a 14-year-old child were also on the property when deputies arrived. After getting them to safety, deputies recovered 30.7g crack cocaine, 24.2g powder cocaine, 17.1g heroin, 25.4g methamphetamine, 64 Alprazolam pills, a handgun, ammunition and extended magazines in the house.

The children were released to other family members and the state Department of Children and Families was notified of the circumstances.

Robinson was arrested on about a dozen drug and weapons charges, child neglect, and his outstanding warrants, and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond for child neglect and violation of probation. For the charges which do carry a bond amount, Robinson’s total bond is $1,581,000.

Also arrested at the DeLand house were:

Derrick Soloman, 27, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of meth and child neglect.

Paul Gibson, 48, charged with possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

Ashley Dent, 32, charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.

In Deltona, a two-month narcotics investigation identified 2022 Jefferson as a location where crack cocaine was sold. Deputies recovered 10.7g crack cocaine, and both suspects developed in the investigation were arrested:

Virgil “Floyd” Hillsman, 44, was arrested in a vehicle in the driveway and charged with sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence.

Anthony “Tony” Martinez, 46, was located and arrested in a traffic stop by Deltona Crime Suppression Team deputies, and charged with sale and delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and violation of probation.

The team responsible for the operation included members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force (WVNTF, a partnership between VSO and DeLand PD), Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team (DNET), Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI, a Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative), VSO SWAT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.