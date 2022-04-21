Mike Tyson Filmed Beating Drunken Passenger ‘Who Wouldn’t Stop Talking To Him’ on JetBlue Airline Flight

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson appears to beat a fellow passenger on a JetBlue airline flight to Florida Wednesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was filmed raining down punches on a reportedly annoying fan on a JetBlue airline flight to Florida Wednesday evening, leaving the man bruised and bleeding after he had allegedly repeatedly antagonized Tyson.

While the plane was parked on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport at 10:35 p.m. PST awaiting takeoff, Tyson, 55, was reportedly initially pleasant and cordial with his fellow passengers as they repeatedly asked him for photos and autographs. However, he is said to have grown impatient after the pestering continued for an extended period of time and eventually began asking for it to stop.

While it appears that most of the other passengers took the hint, one man seated directly behind Tyson was filmed continually standing over the seat and talking directly into the ear of the former boxer, drawing his ire. Before long, Tyson was seen standing and punching the man – who witnesses say was “extremely intoxicated” at the time – repeatedly over the seat as bystanders continuously pleaded with him to stop.

After the beating, the man could be seen with bloody bruises on his face, and is said to have exited the plane shortly afterwards. Reports indicate that the man that Tyson attacked required medical attention, and has since contacted the police, presumably to file a complaint.

As of press time, neither JetBlue nor Tyson’s representatives have released any statements on the incident.