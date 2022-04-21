Deltona Woman, 57, Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Killing Pedestrian in February Crash

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

According to authorities, Laurie A. Colletti, 57, of Deltona, was arrested at her home Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued charging her with DUI manslaughter. Colletti was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident Wednesday night, and released overnight after posting $10,000 bond.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – The driver in a February 2021 crash that killed a 31-year-old Deltona man has been charged with DUI manslaughter. According to authorities, Laurie A. Colletti, 57, of Deltona, was arrested at her home Wednesday evening. A warrant was issued for Colletti's arrest this month after medical documentation was received showing her BAC at the time of the crash was .144.

The victim, John G. Ramos, was struck and killed while holding a skateboard along the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street on the night of Feb. 24, 2021.

