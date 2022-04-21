CrimeLocalSociety

Deltona Woman, 57, Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Killing Pedestrian in February Crash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Colletti was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident Wednesday night, and released overnight after posting $10,000 bond.
According to authorities, Laurie A. Colletti, 57, of Deltona, was arrested at her home Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued charging her with DUI manslaughter. Colletti was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident Wednesday night, and released overnight after posting $10,000 bond.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – The driver in a February 2021 crash that killed a 31-year-old Deltona man has been charged with DUI manslaughter. According to authorities, Laurie A. Colletti, 57, of Deltona, was arrested at her home Wednesday evening. A warrant was issued for Colletti’s arrest this month after medical documentation was received showing her BAC at the time of the crash was .144.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The victim, John G. Ramos, was struck and killed while holding a skateboard along the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street on the night of Feb. 24, 2021.

Colletti was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident Wednesday night, and released overnight after posting $10,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

NJ County Votes for “Parents’ Bill of Rights” Due to…

Christopher Boyle

Pennsylvania Board of Education Votes Against “After School…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Feel Good Behavior And Traditional Reality Have…

Domenick Maglio, PhD.
1 of 1,787