Combative Piers Morgan Interview With Trump Said To Be Most “Explosive Interview of The Year” – Slated To Air Monday, April 25th

The video showed Morgan and Trump going back and forth, with the journalist challenging the former President’s claims that his re-election bid was unsuccessful because of claims of widespread voter fraud. Photo credit: TalkTV

LONDON – Following edited promotional videos and a report by the New York Post that purported former President Donald Trump had angrily stormed off the set of a TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan following being grilled about his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a new audio recording appears to refute those claims, painting a far more polite and congenial conclusion to the proceedings.

Earlier reports indicated that the dialogue between Trump and Morgan – slated to air on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. – had been highly combative, with a highly-edited advertising video claiming it to be the most “explosive interview of the year.”

The video showed Morgan and Trump going back and forth, with the journalist challenging the former President’s claims that his re-election bid was unsuccessful because of claims of widespread voter fraud.

At one point, Morgan is seen telling Trump that the 2020 presidential race “was a free and fair election. You lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump replied.

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked, to which Trump responded “I do now, yeah.”

Other clips in the video include Trump calling Morgan a “fool,” insisting that “I’m a very honest man… much more honest than you, actually,” and finally getting up and storming off after saying “turn the camera off. Very dishonest.”

However, new audio released in response to these reports by Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich instead paints an entirely different picture, where the two men can be heard laughing and thanking each other at the end of the interview, with no sign that Trump left in anger at all.

“That was a great interview,” Morgan can be heard saying, to which Trump replies “yeah.”

“Thank you very much. I really appreciate it,” Morgan then says.

At that point Trump has already stood up, according to Budowich – who said that the promotional video was very deceptively edited – and that’s when he said “turn the camera off.”

Budowich also said that he personally expressed frustration to Morgan for “dragging out” the interview – originally scheduled for 20 minutes – to over an hour.