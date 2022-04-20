NJ County Votes for “Parents’ Bill of Rights” Due to “Disturbing” Sex Ed Courses Targeting Students From Kindergarten Through Second Grade

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – Following in the wake of a similar bill recently signed into law in Florida, a New Jersey county has begun to to draw up a so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” after the state’s Department of Education approved a new and “disturbing” sex education curriculum targeting students from kindergarten through second grade.

The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to create the Parents’ Bill of Rights after it was revealed that a controversial new sex-ed course to be introduced in September 2022 would instruct elementary school students in the concepts of gender identity.

The courses would establish “performance expectations” for the students and would include discussions on “the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.”

Monmouth County commissioners were quoted as saying that the new state sex-ed curriculum is “both disturbing and concerning to the parents and citizens here in Monmouth County and throughout the state of New Jersey.”

The announcement of the second-grade gender identity courses caused a uproar from both parents and local officials throughout the state, leading to an order for a review of the Department of Education by Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

“Any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be immediately revised by local officials,” Murphy said.

The Monmouth County officials have stated that they will work with local parents, professionals, and community leaders to craft the details of the proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights, which would serve “as a model for our county schools, as well as our local school districts, that will, among other things, protect our children, notify our parents of the curricula being taught to their children in our schools, and allow them to make their own decisions regarding their child’s education and exposure to sensitive information.”