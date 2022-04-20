Large Amounts of Narcotics Seized in Miami After Tipster Reveals Recurring Early Morning Parking Lot Meetings Near School

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District, Crime Suppression Team seized a large amount of drugs during a narcotics investigation, Friday, April 15, 2022 at approximately 9:00 AM. According to investigators they received several complaints and anonymous tips of suspicious activity in the area of the 9300 Block of Sunset Drive.

While conducting surveillance in the area, detectives confirmed several vehicles would pull into the back of a parking lot near a local school where the drivers would got out and exchange multiple duffel bags with one another. This activity resembled tips given and prompted officers to approach the individuals.

Andres Roldan,24 of Tamarac. was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies. Justin Abreu, 22 or Miami. was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.

Junior Alvarez, 27, of Miami, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies. Jonathan Giraldo, 30 of Miami, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies. Ruben Lane, 31 of Ft Lauderdale, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.

While speaking with the individuals the detectives smelled the odor of marijuana and detained everyone. After further investigation, various narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the duffel bags. All of the individuals were arrested and charged.