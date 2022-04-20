CrimeLocalSociety

Large Amounts of Narcotics Seized in Miami After Tipster Reveals Recurring Early Morning Parking Lot Meetings Near School

By Joe Mcdermott
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
After further investigation, various narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the duffel bags. All of the individuals were arrested and charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District, Crime Suppression Team seized a large amount of drugs during a narcotics investigation, Friday, April 15, 2022 at approximately 9:00 AM. According to investigators they received several complaints and anonymous tips of suspicious activity in the area of the 9300 Block of Sunset Drive.

While conducting surveillance in the area, detectives confirmed several vehicles would pull into the back of a parking lot near a local school where the drivers would got out and exchange multiple duffel bags with one another. This activity resembled tips given and prompted officers to approach the individuals.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot
was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
Andres Roldan,24 of Tamarac. was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
Justin Abreu, 22 or Miami. was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
Junior Alvarez, 27, of Miami, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
Jonathan Giraldo, 30 of Miami, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
Ruben Lane, 31 of Ft Lauderdale, was charged with sale of cannabis within 1000 feet of a school, sale of mushroom within 1000 feet of a school, and THC oil possession, all felonies.
FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech.
 

While speaking with the individuals the detectives smelled the odor of marijuana and detained everyone. After further investigation, various narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were found inside the duffel bags. All of the individuals were arrested and charged.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hernando Detectives Suspicious Incident at School Bus Stop…

Jessica Mcfadyen

After Influential Stance on Education Act, Governor DeSantis…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted For $1,400 Theft…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,786