Detectives Make Additional Arrest In Human Trafficking Investigation In Medley, Florida

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
On January 20, 2022 at the South River Suites in Medley, Florida, the Medley Police Department took part in a human trafficking criminal investigation. 40-year-old Raul Antonio Jimenez-Rodriguez was arrested by the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office-Human Trafficking Unit on charges related to Human Trafficking. Their ongoing investigation has led to the additional arrest of 33-year-old Junet Infante-Madruga as an involved party in the Human Trafficking activity.
“Fortunately, the combined efforts of local and state law enforcement agencies working together continue to make a positive impact in our communities, helping those victims that are exploited by human trafficking organizations.”Sergeant, Louis Ponce P.I.O