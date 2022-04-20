CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Make Additional Arrest In Human Trafficking Investigation In Medley, Florida

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, 40-year-old Raul Antonio Jimenez-Rodriguez was arrested by the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office-Human Trafficking Unit on charges related to Human Trafficking. An ongoing investigation led to the additional arrest of 33-year-old Junet Infante-Madruga as an involved party in the Human Trafficking activity.
On January 20, 2022 at the South River Suites in Medley, Florida, the Medley Police Department took part in a human trafficking criminal investigation. 40-year-old Raul Antonio Jimenez-Rodriguez was arrested by the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office-Human Trafficking Unit on charges related to Human Trafficking. Their ongoing investigation has led to the additional arrest of 33-year-old Junet Infante-Madruga as an involved party in the Human Trafficking activity.

“Fortunately, the combined efforts of local and state law enforcement agencies working together continue to make a positive impact in our communities, helping those victims that are exploited by human trafficking organizations.”

Sergeant, Louis Ponce P.I.O
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

