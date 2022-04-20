COPS: Wellington Teen Charged With Killing Six After 151 Mile-Per-Hour Crash; Posted Speeding Videos On Social Media; Facing 75 Years

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

DELRAY BEACH, FL – A teenager in Florida has been hit with six counts of vehicular homicide after a 2019 BMW he was driving slammed into an SUV at 151 miles per hour in Delray Beach on January 27, killing its six occupants, police say.

Noah Thomas Galle of Wellington, 17, was allegedly in the habit of posting videos of himself on social media while speeding as fast as 182 miles per hour and offering watchers $25 if they could guess how fast he was going, according to authorities.

At 10:58 p.m., Galle is alleged to have crashed into the rear of a Nissan Rogue, killing driver Mirlaine Julceus, 44, Remize Michel, 52, Marie M. Louis, Filaine Dieu, 45, and Vanice Percina, 28. A sixth victim in the vehicle, who was also killed, has not been publicly identified, cops say.

All six victims were reportedly heading home from their jobs at Pero Family Farms, according to officials.

In contrast, Galle – who police say was either drunk or high on drugs at the time – escaped with only minor injuries, and reportedly told a deputy when asked how fast he’d been driving that he had been going “above 120” miles per hour.

While investigating the incident, cops were tipped off regarding Galle’s habit of driving at intense speeds in his BMW and posting it on his Instagram account. Reports indicate that Galle’s BMW could have possibly been an $111,000 “competition model,” which is able to exceed the maximum speed barrier of 155 miles per hour imposed upon standard 2019 BMWs by the manufacturer.

Galle, who appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, is being held on house arrest after paying a $300,000 bond and is not allowed to drive. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned on April 28.

