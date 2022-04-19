CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Detectives Suspicious Incident at School Bus Stop in Ridge Manor After Man Reportedly Motions Children to Approach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 to tell dispatchers that a man had been shot several times while in the parking lot of the establishment. The suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.
According to authorities, three children exited a school bus in Ridge Manor when they noticed an unknown adult male parked in a nearby vehicle who motioned for them to approach his vehicle.

RIDGE MANOR, FL – On Monday, April 18-2022, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Ridge Manor Boulevard in reference to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after three middle-school aged children got off a school bus.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the children exited the school bus shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Ridge Manor Boulevard and Leisure Street when they noticed an unknown adult male parked in a nearby vehicle. The children said that the unknown man motioned for them to approach his vehicle.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

The children immediately ran to a nearby house where one of the children lives. The children said the vehicle was a white SUV type vehicle with a yellow and a white pinstripe along the driver side of the vehicle and it had a large tire attached to the trunk.

Deputies were able to obtain video that showed the man’s vehicle was likely a white Isuzu Rodeo. The man was described as a white male who was in his 40s or 50s and is balding. Deputies were unable to locate an individual or vehicle that matched the description in the area. The investigation remains active. As an added precaution, deputies plan to conduct additional patrols in the area for the foreseeable future.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech.
 

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

OOPS: “Diversity Activists” Cry Racism, Foolishly Accuse…

Christopher Boyle

NY Mayor Expresses Agreement With Former NYPD Commissioner…

Christopher Boyle

Detectives Seeking “Person’s of Interest” In…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,784