Hernando Detectives Suspicious Incident at School Bus Stop in Ridge Manor After Man Reportedly Motions Children to Approach

According to authorities, three children exited a school bus in Ridge Manor when they noticed an unknown adult male parked in a nearby vehicle who motioned for them to approach his vehicle.

RIDGE MANOR, FL – On Monday, April 18-2022, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Ridge Manor Boulevard in reference to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred shortly after three middle-school aged children got off a school bus.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed the children exited the school bus shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Ridge Manor Boulevard and Leisure Street when they noticed an unknown adult male parked in a nearby vehicle. The children said that the unknown man motioned for them to approach his vehicle.

The children immediately ran to a nearby house where one of the children lives. The children said the vehicle was a white SUV type vehicle with a yellow and a white pinstripe along the driver side of the vehicle and it had a large tire attached to the trunk.

Deputies were able to obtain video that showed the man’s vehicle was likely a white Isuzu Rodeo. The man was described as a white male who was in his 40s or 50s and is balding. Deputies were unable to locate an individual or vehicle that matched the description in the area. The investigation remains active. As an added precaution, deputies plan to conduct additional patrols in the area for the foreseeable future.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.