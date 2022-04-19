Federal Judge: “Wearing A Mask Cleans Nothing” – CDC Exceeded Authority, Strikes Down Mask Mandate; Lamestream In Melt-Down Mode

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former Lakeland Christian valedictorian Kathryn Kimball Mizelle served as a Law Clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, and now serves as a United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida. Mizelle stated in her decision that the CDC had exceeded its authority when they originally issued the mandate, and differed with the CDC on the legal definition of the word “sanitation” as it pertains to the function of masks. Photo credit: Lakeland Christian School

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, a federal judge in Florida originally appointed to her post by former President Donald Trump struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask mandate for travel on planes, trains, buses, and other transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle stated in her decision that the CDC had exceeded its authority when they originally issued the mandate, and differed with the CDC on the legal definition of the word “sanitation” as it pertains to the function of masks.

“Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” she wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 in order to allow more time for the organization to study the new BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now driving the majority of new cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



Since Mizelle’s ruling, multiple companies in the transportation industry – including most airlines, airports, and ride-sharing services – have announced that they will no longer be enforcing mask mandates, effective immediately.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Both Uber and Lyft announced Tuesday that masks will now be optional for riders and drivers, effective immediately, with Lyft removing lack of mask-wearing as a option for cancellation from their app.

The Amtrak rail system also announced Tuesday that passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks, but nonetheless said in a statement that anyone “needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Multiple airlines also stated on Tuesday that they would no longer require mask-wearing for either passengers or employees on domestic and some international flights, including American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and JetBlue Airways.

However, all of the aforementioned airlines have stated that some local ordinances may still require mask-wearing, as well as some international flights depending on the country they are traveling to.

The lamestream media has immediately attacked Judge Mizelle as unqualified saying that she has now created a MAGA Travel Nightmare.