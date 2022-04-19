CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted For $1,400 Theft From Walmart In Greenacres, Crime Stoppers Reward Offered

By Jessica Mcfadyen
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

stealing from a local Walmart
According to authorities, on Sunday, the unknown male shown in surveillance images entered Walmart in Greenacres and helped himself to over $1,400 worth of Cricut products. Upon exiting the store the suspect was seen entering a blue Nissan four door vehicle.  

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate two suspects who they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart. According to authorities, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 the unknown male entered Walmart at 6200 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres and helped himself to over $1,400 worth of Cricut products. Upon exiting the store the suspect was seen entering a blue Nissan four door vehicle.  

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking “Person’s of Interest” In…

Jessica Mcfadyen

KARYN TURK: Biden’s Slipping Poll Numbers Will Equal…

Karyn Turk

Op-Ed: New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan Arrives Late to…

Peter Lemiska
1 of 1,783