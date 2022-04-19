Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Wanted For $1,400 Theft From Walmart In Greenacres, Crime Stoppers Reward Offered

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, on Sunday, the unknown male shown in surveillance images entered Walmart in Greenacres and helped himself to over $1,400 worth of Cricut products. Upon exiting the store the suspect was seen entering a blue Nissan four door vehicle.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate two suspects who they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart. According to authorities, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 the unknown male entered Walmart at 6200 block of Forest Hill Blvd, in Greenacres and helped himself to over $1,400 worth of Cricut products. Upon exiting the store the suspect was seen entering a blue Nissan four door vehicle.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.