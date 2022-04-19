BusinessLegalPress Releases

MIKE DAVIS: Judge Mizelle Ruling Proves She Is Brilliant Young Jurist, With The Background And Backbone To Make Courageous Rulings

By George McGregor
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence.
Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle issued a ruling that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had no jurisdiction in continuing the mask mandate on planes and mass transit, Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis issued the following statement:

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle proved that she is a brilliant young jurist, with the background and backbone to make courageous rulings that follow the law wherever it leads. Judge Mizelle understands the critical importance of limited, enumerated, and separated federal powers in order to protect liberty, and her ruling is a death blow to Covidians who have peddled their science-free and lawless power grabs for more than two years. If deranged Covidians want to keep unnecessarily masking Americans with useless cloth masks on planes and trains, go to Congress and make them vote on it. In the meantime, #StayHome — and leave the rest of us the hell alone,” said Davis.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream.

Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter for Over $43 Billion, Would…

John Colascione

Nevada GOP Candidate Joey Gilbert Holds Press Conference;…

George McGregor

Citizens Bank Provides Nearly $129 Million Construction Loan…

Douglas E. Jensen
1 of 463