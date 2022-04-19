MIKE DAVIS: Judge Mizelle Ruling Proves She Is Brilliant Young Jurist, With The Background And Backbone To Make Courageous Rulings

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle issued a ruling that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had no jurisdiction in continuing the mask mandate on planes and mass transit, Article III Project Founder and President Mike Davis issued the following statement:

“Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle proved that she is a brilliant young jurist, with the background and backbone to make courageous rulings that follow the law wherever it leads. Judge Mizelle understands the critical importance of limited, enumerated, and separated federal powers in order to protect liberty, and her ruling is a death blow to Covidians who have peddled their science-free and lawless power grabs for more than two years. If deranged Covidians want to keep unnecessarily masking Americans with useless cloth masks on planes and trains, go to Congress and make them vote on it. In the meantime, #StayHome — and leave the rest of us the hell alone,” said Davis.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream.



