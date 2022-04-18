NY Mayor Expresses Agreement With Former NYPD Commissioner That “Woke” Progressive Policies Are In-Part Responsible For Spike In Crime

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former NYPD commissioner William Bratton was being interviewed on the “Bloomberg Businessweek” podcast Thursday, where he expressed that pandering to the left has gone too far – including cashless bail and other “soft on crime” policies – resulting in high degrees of lawlessness in many American cities. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK – After taking Black Lives Matter to task last week for remaining silent after a huge uptick in gun-related violence in New York City claimed numerous victims in the African-American community, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams expressed agreement with former NYPD commissioner William Bratton that “woke” progressive policies are in-part responsible for the spike in crime in cities across the country,

Bratton was being interviewed on the “Bloomberg Businessweek” podcast Thursday, where he expressed that pandering to the left has gone too far – including cashless bail and other “soft on crime” policies – resulting in high degrees of lawlessness in many American cities.

“The scales right now are tipped very heavily in favor of the reforms of the progressive left,” he said. “Well intended, some needed, but a bit too far, and what we have as a result is this growing fear of crime, this growing actual amount of crime in almost every American city.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

While a guest on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Adams echoed the sentiments expressed by Bratton, saying in no uncertain terms that the former NYPD commissioner was “right” in his assessment of progressive politics and adding that crime was not a “red state, blue state” issue, but a national one.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



“Major mistakes made throughout the years that destroyed the trust that the police commissioner is talking about – we have to rebuild that trust,” Adams said. “But we can’t rebuild that trust by allowing those who are dangerous and that have – they have a repeated history of violence to continue to be on our streets.”

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who was also a guest with Adams on the program, agreed fully with his boss.

“We cannot lose sight of the victims of crime,” Sewell said. “We believe the system has to be fair and balanced, but when we lose sight of the victims of crime, we are not doing what public safety is intended to do.”

Adams has been highly criticized as of late due to the 40 percent increase in violent crime in NYC since his administration began, including multiple shootings.