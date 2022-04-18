KARYN TURK: Biden’s Slipping Poll Numbers Will Equal Renewed Tyranny 

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Biden approval rating drops to 33 percent, hitting new low in key poll: https://nypost.com/2022/04/14/joe-bidens-approval-rating-hits-lowest-point-in-new-poll/

PALM BEACH, FL – With more Americans waking up each and every day, President Biden’s poll numbers have reached a historic low. Most sensible elected officials would see the upset and anger of the American people. However, Biden and the Democrat party will see those of us who are upset with his lack of leadership as enemy combatants.

We have already witnessed how they handled anyone who spoke out against the draconian COVID-19 lockdowns or dared to speak out against pornography and Marxist critical race theory in our public schools; the Biden administrations response has not been to listen. It has been to criminalize opposition to Biden’s tyrannical policies, with the media, Big Tech, woke outrage machine working as their non-government enforcers.

That’s how they handled the American people when Biden’s poll numbers were “allegedly” riding high. Now, with the economy in shambles and the same pollsters painting a dire picture for Democrats chances in the 2022 mid-terms and Biden’s re-election campaign, it would be foolish to assume that they will all of a sudden behave themselves and act in the spirit of liberty and freedom.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Expect more lockdowns. Expect more action from the Biden DOJ against parents and anyone who speaks out about the horrific things happening across America to our children in public schools. Expect more censorship from Big Tech. Expect more cancel culture campaigns meant to leave us penniless and unable to defend our good names.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with news apps and search engines to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with large payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Help Support Free Speech .



I don’t say these things to be negative. I don’t say these things because I have given up on the American promise. This is a warning to the wise, it will get much worse before it gets better.

And it only gets better if we do everything we can to secure our upcoming elections, fight back against Big Tech, continue to expose those who wish to indoctrinate our children with Marxist ideals and expose them to filthy pornography in our schools.

Biden’s Democrats will stay the course. We must go on the offense and refuse to allow this country to cross the point of no return, or there will not be a free nation left for future generations to flourish.