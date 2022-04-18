Detectives Seeking “Person’s of Interest” In Three-Year-Old Lake Worth Homicide; One Male Suspect Walks With Significant Limp

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

LAKE WORTH, FL – Sunday, April 17, 2022, was the three year anniversary of the murder of Alonzo Reinos Ramirez. Palm Beach County Sheriffs Detectives are seeking two persons of interest in this case and released surveillance photos of both. In the left side image, the male on the left walks with a significant limp. Anyone who can identify these “persons of interest” and/or has information on the this homicide is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

According to authorities, on April 17, 2019, at approximately midnight, deputies responded to shots fired in the 10 block of S. E Street in Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located Ramirez suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced Ramirez deceased on scene.

It has not been three years since this homicide and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in solving this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.