Detectives Seeking Man With Large “HighLife” Tattoo on Back for Use of Stolen Credit Cards In Greenacres

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect who they say fraudulently used stolen credit cards. According to authorities, a customer dropped his wallet while inside a local Mobil gas station and an unknown male picked up the wallet and left the business.

A short time later the victim’s credit cards were used at Boost Mobile, Family Dollar, CVS, and Ross in Greenacres. This incident happened on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The wallet was picked up at approximately 5:15 am. The gas station is located in Greenacres.

