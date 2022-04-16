CrimeLocalSociety

Human Skeletal Remains Located On Brooksville Vacant Lot

By Joe Mcdermott
When Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they were able to locate human skeletal remains on the property, which they said “appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.” File photo. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On April 14, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vacant wooded lot on Winter Street, near Horn Avenue in Brooksville. According to authorities, Hernando deputies were responding to a tip received indicating the presence of human skeletal remains on the property.

When deputies arrived they were able to locate human skeletal remains on the property, which they said “appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.”

The investigation is active and no additional details are available at this time.

Joe Mcdermott

