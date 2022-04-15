Eric Adams Calls BLM “Hypocrites” After No Protests Of Black Subway Shooter, All Black Victims – “I Thought Black Lives Mattered”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Following Tuesday’s horrific Brooklyn subway shooting, New York City Major Eric Adams took BLM to task for failing to organize any protests over the violent crimes. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MANHATTAN, NY – New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement this week when he was asked about the spiking violent crime wave that has held Manhattan in its grip, saying that the rights group only seems to care about the deaths of African-Americans when they occur at the hands of police.

Following Tuesday’s horrific Brooklyn subway shooting where a lone gunman – Frank R. James, a Black man who has since been captured – left 29 people injured, followed by a slew of shootings on Wednesday that left three people dead and 13 others injured – all of whom were Black – Adams took BLM to task for failing to organize any protests over the violent crimes.

“If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the streets right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter,” Adams said on Wednesday. “We can’t be hypocrites.”

Adams – who has seen a 40 percent increase in violent crime in NYC since his administration began – was asked by reporters on Wednesday how he intended to get a handle on the rampant shootings plaguing the city as of late.

“By being consistent with our message,” the Mayor replied. “Here is my question that I put out to the city: I thought Black lives mattered. Where are all those who stated Black lives matter? Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The victims were Black. Many of the shooters were Black. Why are 16, 17, 18-year-olds out on our streets armed with guns at 12 or 1 a.m.?”

In response to criticism of his organization, Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome – who has clashed with Adams in the past – failed to answer the accusations of the NYC mayor against his group, instead blaming him for escalating crime in the city under his watch.