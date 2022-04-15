“Dementia Patient” Biden Shakes Hands With Invisible Man After Speech At North Carolina University; Appears to Exit Stage Confused, Bewildered

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENSBORO, NC – President Joe Biden had another embarrassing gaffe after a speech in Greensboro, North Carolina on Thursday when he offered an outstretched hand to the thin air as if he was attempting to shake hands with someone, despite the fact that he was the only person on stage at the time, according to footage shot at the event.

Biden, 79, had been speaking at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on the nation’s ongoing supply chain issues. Upon concluding the 40-minute speech – during which he claimed to have been a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania, despite never having taught there – he wished the audience “God bless you all,” pivoted to his right, and offered his hand to nobody.

After eventually realizing that there was no one there to shake hands with, Biden then turned his back to the audience and appeared to randomly walk around the stage in a confused and bewildered state, as if he was unsure of where to go. He eventually discovered the staircase and made his way down from the stage.

This latest mishap has added fuel to Republican claims that Biden’s cognitive abilities are in a sharp decline, with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) posting a video of the incident on Twitter accompanied by a “wide eyed” emoji.

👀 https://t.co/Nr7Ti363qo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2022 I repeat, where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good? This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient. https://t.co/AGtTnqtxPm — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 14, 2022

Harmeet K. Dhillon, former vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party, tweeted that Biden’s staffers should have assisted the clearly-lost president to leave the stage.

“Where are the White House and Biden family handlers whose job it is to make him look good?” she asked. “This is truly bizarre, unless they WANT him to look like a dementia patient.”

Purported lapses in Biden’s mental state throughout his first term have caught the eyes of Republicans, with former presidential physician and House Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) calling for the president to take a test to measure his cognitive abilities, insisting that Biden is “not fit to be our president” during the ongoing European conflict between Russia and Ukraine.