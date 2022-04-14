DeSantis Warns Migrants Bused from Texas to DC: “Do Not Come to Florida; Life Will Not Be Easy for You”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took immediate exception to an announcement that migrants dropped off in Washington, D.C. planned to take busses to Miami, issuing a statement warning migrants to steer clear of the Sunshine State. Photo credit DeSantis Media Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a dire warning to a group of illegal immigrants who were bused from Texas to Washington D.C. earlier this week who have indicated that they now plan to head down to Miami.

A bus full of 23 migrants – originally hailing from Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela – that were rounded up in Texas were dropped off at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday morning, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott making good on a promise to “protect” the residents of his state from the record-breaking influx of illegal southern border crossings.

“As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said, whose office has confirmed that a second migrant bus is now on its way to the nation’s capital.

The migrants dropped off just blocks from the doorstep of President Joe Biden were quoted by the media as saying that they plan to take a train to Miami, Florida. Governor DeSantis took immediate exception to this announcement, issuing a statement warning the migrants to steer clear of the Sunshine State.

“To those who have entered the country illegally, fair warning: do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you, because we are obligated to uphold the immigration laws of this country, even if our federal government and other states won’t,” he said. “Florida is not a sanctuary state, and our social programs are designed to serve the citizens of our state. The governor will protect the sovereignty of the state of Florida.”

DeSantis also lambasted the White House for allegedly encouraging the migrants to put themselves at risk.

.@GovRonDeSantis warns migrants bused from Texas to DC: 'Do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you'https://t.co/LSUydZXgjK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2022 DeSantis Warns Illegals Sent To D.C. From Texas Who Want To Go To Florida: ‘Do Not Come’ https://t.co/6z98G7gUGn pic.twitter.com/XEOpiguXdR — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 14, 2022