Broward Detectives Seeking Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver of White Chevy SUV In Deerfield Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL DEERFIELD CRASH
The driver of the 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox fled the parking lot, heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Goolsby Boulevard. Broward Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. 

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday night in Deerfield Beach. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, a female pedestrian was walking northbound in a parking lot at 1674 W. Hillsboro Blvd. when the driver of a 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound in the parking lot. When the pedestrian turned to walk back to the sidewalk, she was struck by the vehicle. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

