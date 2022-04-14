CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Arrest Tamarac Man In Stairwell Homicide In January

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

JACOBS HOWARD
According to investigators, Howard D. Jacobs, 55, of Tamarac was identified as the shooting suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested at his home Tuesday evening and taken to Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail. Jacobs faces one count of premeditated murder.

TAMARAC, FL –  The suspect who shot a man and left him to die in a stairwell in Tamarac last January has been arrested. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, in coordination with investigators with Broward Sheriff’s VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit, arrested Howard D. Jacobs, 55, of Tamarac on Tuesday, April 12, for the fatal shooting of Ronald Paul. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

According to investigators, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, Broward Sheriff’s Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard in Tamarac. On scene, emergency crews located Paul shot multiple times in the stairwell of an apartment building. 

The victim was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. Through investigative methods, detectives identified Jacobs as the shooting suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested at his home Tuesday evening and taken to Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail. Jacobs faces one count of premeditated murder.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Ocala Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Possession Of…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Five Dead Babies Found and No Investigation

Bonnie Chernin

Nevada GOP Candidate Joey Gilbert Holds Press Conference;…

George McGregor
1 of 1,777