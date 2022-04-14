Broward Detectives Arrest Tamarac Man In Stairwell Homicide In January

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators, Howard D. Jacobs, 55, of Tamarac was identified as the shooting suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested at his home Tuesday evening and taken to Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail. Jacobs faces one count of premeditated murder.

TAMARAC, FL – The suspect who shot a man and left him to die in a stairwell in Tamarac last January has been arrested. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, in coordination with investigators with Broward Sheriff’s VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit, arrested Howard D. Jacobs, 55, of Tamarac on Tuesday, April 12, for the fatal shooting of Ronald Paul.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

According to investigators, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, Broward Sheriff’s Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 6100 block of Woodlands Boulevard in Tamarac. On scene, emergency crews located Paul shot multiple times in the stairwell of an apartment building.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced deceased. Through investigative methods, detectives identified Jacobs as the shooting suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested at his home Tuesday evening and taken to Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail. Jacobs faces one count of premeditated murder.