SHERIFF: Man Charged In Sexual Battery of 19-Year-Old Female Employee Now on Detainer by U.S. Border Control

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Amilcar Matute-Turcios, 31, sexually assaulted a co-worker at an unoccupied residence in which they were doing work in Punta Gorda. The U.S. Border Control responded to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and has since placed a detainer on Matute-Turcios.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received a case from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a sexual assault that occurred in Charlotte County. A 19-year-old female reported that her employer, Amilcar Matute-Turcios, 31, sexually assaulted her at an unoccupied residence in which they were doing work, located on Puerta Drive, in Punta Gorda.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

According to authorities, the unlicensed company, Amilcar Home Repair Services, was operated by Amilcar Matute-Turcios and the Major Crimes Unit was requested to respond and investigate.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at the home located on Puerta Drive. Evidence corroborating the victim’s statement was located. During an interview with the suspect, he stated to detectives that he “felt like he raped” the victim and gave a full confession.

As such, he was arrested for sexual battery this afternoon and is being booked into the Charlotte County Jail. The U.S. Border Control responded to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and has since placed a detainer on Amilcar Matute-Turcios.