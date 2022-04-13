Ocala Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Possession Of Ecstasy And Opioids After Exhibiting “Concerning Behavior”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Hiromi Adams, 37, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Hiromi Adams, 37, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. According to authorities, on April 12, a school resource officer who is assigned to Hammett Bowen Elementary School, was notified by school administrators that a first-grade teacher, Hiromi Adams, was exhibiting concerning behavior. Due to her behavior, Adams was sent to the school’s clinic for a wellness check.

Other teachers saw Adams going toward the classroom bathroom before leaving the school, causing concern that Adams was attempting to hide something in the bathroom prior to leaving. The resource officer and school administrators responded to search the bathroom, which students also use.

During the search, a pill bottle was found that had Adams’ name on it. The pill bottle contained a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder. A field test of the powder provided a positive result for MDMA (aka “Ecstasy” or “Molly”), according to charging affidavits.

Adams was located off-campus by deputies and placed under arrest. A search of her person revealed she was also in possession of Suboxone, an opioid. Adams was transported to the Marion County Jail.