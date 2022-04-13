CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Release Footage From Scene of Shooting In Greenacres; Witnesses Sought, Reward Offered

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses were present during the shooting and detectives have released surveillance footage from the scene.
An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses were present during the shooting and detectives have released surveillance footage from the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact detectives.

GREENACRES, FL –  Shortly after 3:00 pm, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 4900 block of 10th Ave. N. in Greenacres. Upon arrival deputies located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was conscious upon being transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses were present during the shooting and detectives have released surveillance footage from the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Detective Piatchek at (561) 398-9568 or email at piatchekj@pbso.org.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Abortion Fund: “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” Use…

Lily Bohlke

Detectives Arrest Man Who Shot Dog In Jupiter

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Freedom Is America’s Security

Domenick Maglio, PhD.
1 of 1,775