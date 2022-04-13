Detectives Release Footage From Scene of Shooting In Greenacres; Witnesses Sought, Reward Offered

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses were present during the shooting and detectives have released surveillance footage from the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact detectives.

GREENACRES, FL – Shortly after 3:00 pm, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 4900 block of 10th Ave. N. in Greenacres. Upon arrival deputies located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was conscious upon being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

An investigation revealed that multiple witnesses were present during the shooting and detectives have released surveillance footage from the scene. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Detective Piatchek at (561) 398-9568 or email at piatchekj@pbso.org.