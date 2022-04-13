Broward Detectives Seeking North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Andre Odaine Anglin, 34, was involved in the shooting death of both victims. Detectives say they do not have a last known address for the suspect, but he frequents the Margate area.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 34 year-old Andre Anglin. According to detectives, an arrest warrant has been issued for Anglin after a woman and teenage girl were found shot to death in North Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 13.

According to authorities, the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard in North Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue were notified to respond. On scene, emergency crews located two females that had been shot. The victims died on scene.

Investigators urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.