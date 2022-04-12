Op-Ed: Freedom Is America’s Security

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

SPRING HILL, FL – Freedom is the hallmark of America. The Pilgrims, the settlers of our frontiers, and immigrants that arrived from all over the world did not come for security but for freedom and opportunity. Today many Americans are more likely to be concerned about their finances, health, and security than their freedoms. Without freedom to attempt new endeavors to better one’s existence there cannot be social mobility, only unfulfilled dreams.

During the late 1700s the founding fathers could have just gone along with King George III. He would have provided the security of the most powerful military in the world. They could have continued to individually prosper while paying a little more protection money in the form of taxes for their security. Instead, these intelligent men chose to put themselves in peril to establish a constitutional republic. They were convinced that our form of government would maintain individual freedom and prosper economically. They were proven right.

The desire for security would have dictated capitulation to the English empire. Instead, they chose freedom over a false short-term decrease in the threats of repression. The dream of an experiment in freedom was the impetus for the colonist’s solidarity against England and their eventual victory, not security.

In WWI and WWII the security of the United States would have been served by remaining isolated across the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, we fought these great wars at a great cost in troops and treasury to liberate repressed people. Individual freedoms trumped the false security that is derived by buckling under the threats of egomaniacs.

Our security has come from the American people’s willingness to stand up for the belief in themselves as self-reliant people. We did not want to be submissive to any nation or even to our own big-brother government that has the capability to know our every move and thought to blackmail us into zombie compliance. This conflict currently between corporate elites and freedom loving Americans is playing out in front of our eyes.

Many leaders, both republican and democrat warn us that security comes from giving up more of our freedoms during the epidemic. The NSA and other secret programs have gathered metadata to be able to put together a detailed record of each American. It invades our personal freedom, which violates the Bill of Rights. This personal information data gathering makes us both less free and less secure.

The rhetoric and slogans coming out of Washington, D.C. should anger every patriotic citizen. Big government cannot guarantee data safeguards because it cannot even stop outside governments or any individual from hacking into our most sophisticated databases. There are certain government agents who can be seduced by outside forces into providing secret information that our government has collected on each one of us.

Most threatening of all is that our politically elite leaders and high-level bureaucrats have their hands on the levers of power. They can and probably will use it for their own political and personal benefit. This scenario seems to be happening although we know from history that when government grows through taking exorbitant taxes, they make promises that come to naught. The government gives a pittance with one hand and takes back twice as much with the other, while the person loses more freedom.

Our past freedom has come from “We The People” who have been given power in our Constitution and Bill of Rights to control the inevitable abuses of big government. Our government has grown to the point of being too unwieldy to be accountable even to our representatives and thus us, the citizens.

Instead of going along with this campaign to exponentially enlarge the growth of government to protect our security, we must halt it NOW before it controls all citizen’s thoughts and actions. The greatest threat to our loss of freedom comes from our own government, not from outside enemies. Our numerous national bureaucratic agencies have been infiltrated by dedicated socialist/communist operatives. The local community boards, school systems, and state institutions are openly indoctrinating our citizens that government growth is essential for our country’s survival.

America has always been a sleeping giant whose citizens will sacrifice their lives for their freedom from an outside attack, but the real enemy is the “Invasion Within.” This enemy today is our bloated government, which should not be allowed to disguise its intentions under the slogan of “trading freedom for security” to take away even more of our freedoms. The government elites want to continue to whittle down our remaining liberties until there are none left.

US citizens must stand up together to remain a free America by not accepting the Marxist corporate government’s promises to provide some of the citizens needs in exchange for limiting our freedom to provide for ourselves.